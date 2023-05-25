What was Liverpool's most memorable final day?

Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap, external

Liverpool's most memorable final day of the season was their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at the end of the 2016-2017 campaign.

After a nervy first 45 minutes, it was the man for the big occasion Gini Wijnaldum who came up with another big goal to set the Reds on their way.

Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana added to the scoresheet to send Anfield into raptures and secure a first campaign of Champions League football for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Who would have dreamt at that point that qualification would be followed by two finals and their sixth European Cup across the next two years?

We had our doubts, but that sunny May day against Middlesbrough would've converted most doubters into believers.