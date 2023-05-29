We asked for your views after Sunday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Kev Sam: What was the ref all about? Seems everyone hates to see Brighton do well. If the refs and VAR had done their job properly we would have been in the Champions League and not the Europa.

Alfred: After Potter left in September, with almost the entire training staff, it felt like we'd been mugged. Enter a manager that no-one had heard of and relegation bells are ringing. Eight months later we are wondering what has just happened as we have witnessed our club play some of the best football in the world, qualifying for Europe! Not bad!

Steve: As an Albion fan for 65 years, I have seen some memorable seasons and lots of drama. When Potter and his staff got poached by Chelsea I feared the worst. I had to Google RDZ, but what a surprise. He's improved an already outstanding squad. They deserve every plaudit, including Goal of the Season.

Robert: The end of a fantastic season. On another day Ferguson would’ve taken both chances, VAR would not have disallowed our goal and Tottenham would be in Europe. The second time we’ve completely outplayed Villa this season and 0 points! I wouldn’t swap our wonderful Seagulls for this negative time-wasting rabble of a Villa team who’ve overachieved greatly.