Unai Emery’s impact on Aston Villa’s players has been “unbelievable” and none more so than Douglas Luiz.

That’s the view of former Premier League striker Ian Wright.

Luiz is averaging a goal every five games under Emery - a rate he has been nowhere near under previous managers Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith.

In all, the midfielder has delivered five goals and as many assists in his past 25 outings under Emery.

On Emery, ex-Arsenal forward Wright told Match of the Day: "An unbelievable job. You can see the improvement in the players. They know exactly what they are doing - everybody knows their job.

"Luiz is a good example of someone who has massively improved. He is a good player as he is, but his numbers under Emery have been fantastic. McGinn, Mings, Watkins have been fantastic as well.

"Before Unai got there it wasn’t happening, but look at his numbers now."

Watch Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer