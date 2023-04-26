Ryan Mason says one of his main goals is to "get energy and positivity back" into the players and fans after taking on his role as Tottenham’s interim head coach.

The 31-year-old returns to a role he assumed in April 2021 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. He oversaw seven games in charge, winning four and losing three, including an EFL Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

"It came about relatively easily from my point of view," Mason said. "Naturally I feel comfortable and it is just part of being involved in football.

"From a personal perspective, we handled it well two years ago and obviously a lot of things have happened [since then] but ultimately I feel ready.

"My immediate focus is Thursday. The most important thing is a reaction and Sunday was obviously very disappointing for us and I would hope and expect their is a reaction from the players from everyone in this building.

"Another important thing is getting energy and positivity back into the group and the fans as well.

"We have to be realistic. With three training sessions before two games, it is hard to change a big deal but I would hope before the end of season people would see my stamp on the group."