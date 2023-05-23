J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Naby Keita - what could have been?

The sad answer is no Liverpool fan will ever know if the Guinea midfielder's failure to live up to his price tag was purely down to injuries, or simply because he wasn't good enough.

My guess is it's a bit of both. While Keita has brilliant technical skills in tight spaces and has undeniably natural gifts in terms of his dribbling and reading of the game, he never earned the trust of Jurgen Klopp.

Tactically, he never understood what was required from a Liverpool midfielder and sadly, he went missing in big moments. On multiple occasions throughout Keita's Anfield tenure, Klopp subbed him before half-time or at half-time, clearly furious by the mistakes his number eight was making and his failure to follow instructions.

Keita was signed for £52.75m and is leaving on a free transfer aged 28. That, for a club which prides itself on sustainability in the transfer market, is a catastrophe.

In fact, it's that kind of expenditure that has probably stopped Liverpool regenerating the midfield in the past few years.

He's been part of a Liverpool squad to have won everything over the past five years, and nobody will be able to take that away from him. But he didn't have the mentality to be a Liverpool great, or even a Liverpool good.