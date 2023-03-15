Callum Davidson has told his St Johnstone players to capitalise on their "good position" to ensure Premiership survival and make a dash for a top-six finish.

The Perth side face only one team currently in the top half - Hibernian - in their five remaining pre-split fixtures.

Saints lie eighth, six points behind sixth-place St Mirren and seven clear of second-bottom pair Kilmarnock and Ross County.

"Yeah, definitely [it's a chance to rack up points]," said Davidson. "I've said to the lads we're in a good position - don't waste it.

"It's important we put as much pressure on the teams above us. If we can do that we can hopefully stretch away from the bottom at the same time, because it'll be tough.

"We are looking up and down but for me it's trying to keep that positivity, get results.

"They're all tough games. Our last one against Hearts was one of our best performances but we got beat, so we need to make sure we both sides of the game better."