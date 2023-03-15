Marcus Rashford has scored 24 goals in major European competition for Manchester United. He could become only the sixth player to score 25 such goals for the Red Devils and, aged 25 years and 136 days on the day of this game, the youngest player to reach 25 major European goals for the club. He would also be the youngest Englishman to score 25 goals in major European competitions in history.

Of all teams to win by a margin of three or more goals in the first leg of a Europa League knockout tie (2009-10 onwards), only one has ever been eliminated: Basel v Valencia in the 2013-14 quarter-final (won 3-0 first leg, lost 5-0 second leg).

Real Betis have only progressed from one of their previous six major European ties when they have lost the first leg, overcoming a 1-0 first leg loss to Vejle BK in the first round of the Uefa Cup in 1998-99 to win 5-1 in the second leg.