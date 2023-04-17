Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley says that the team's explosive start against Kilmarnock was a conscious effort from the players.

Ange Postecoglou's side scored four times in the opening 27 minutes at Rugby Park on their way to a straightforward win.

"We started very fast, which was nice," he said. "That was the message before the game - if we can nick a goal, that sort of kills their game plan because they want to be solid defensively.

"Some of the goals were really good. It's the patterns we work on in training and it's nice when that translates to the pitch.

Despite another strong showing and the 12-point lead that they hold at the top of the Scottish Premiership, O'Riley insists Celtic aren't getting ahead of themselves.

"Our mindset has to be one game at a time," he said. "It's the best way. When each big game comes, we need to be ready, but first we've got analysis of this game and then we'll focus on Motherwell."