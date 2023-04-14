Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil feels his side just have to "focus on ourselves" if they are to ensure Premier League survival this year.

This season's relegation battle has proven to be a tight affair, with as many as nine teams fighting for to keep their place in the top flight for next season.

The south-coast side have pulled themselves out of the relegation zone and up to 15th in the table following important wins in over Leicester and Fulham in recent weeks.

“I don't pay too much attention to the movement between places because one goal here or there can change an awful lot at the moment,” said the former midfielder.

“We have a real focus on ourselves and, as we've seen over the past few weeks, if we take care of ourselves, the rest of it shouldn't matter to us too much.

“There are nine teams involved still, Crystal Palace have had two good results, so maybe they start to take themselves out of that now.

“But we'll be working very hard over the next six or seven weeks to get ourselves out of it as quickly as we can."

The Cherries have a tough task to keep up their improved form as they take on a Tottenham side battling for a place in the Champions League next season, but O'Neil has praised his players' resilience.

"Everybody – my team, the staff, the players – are giving absolutely everything. We’re working our socks off," he said.

“The group, at the moment, deserves that praise that it gets but I'm very conscious we've achieved nothing at this moment.

“Thirty points won't be enough to keep us up, so we need to keep pushing."