Hibernian v Hearts: Team news

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is hopeful both defender Paul Hanlon and midfielder Lewis Stevenson could return from knee problems.

Kyle Magennis (pelvis), Aiden McGeady (hamstring), Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and forward Martin Boyle (knee) remain out.

Robert Snodgrass is suspended for Hearts, but interim manager Steven Naismith has already informed the veteran midfielder he will not feature again for the club.

Late calls will be made on forward Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Zander Clark, who missed the home defeat to St Mirren.

Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.