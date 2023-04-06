Livingston are playing catch-up in the top-six race but David Martindale is convinced there are more twists and turns to come.

Martindale’s men were replaced in the top half by St Mirren after last weekend’s defeat to the Paisley men, who rose to fifth.

Livi, Saints and Hibernian are all now separated by just two points with three rounds of fixtures left.

"I think it will be up and down," Martindale said. "I don't think it's going to be plain sailing for anyone and I think it will go to matchday 33. I think that's a huge positive in terms of how competitive the league is.

"Outwith the top two, everybody else is fighting for third, fourth, fifth, sixth and then there's a relegation battle going on at the bottom.

"This year I think will be similar to last year in terms of fighting to be in the top six on matchday 33.

"Our primary objective is to stay in the Premiership and I'd probably say we're safe now so we now need to kick on and try and get in the top six. We'll give it every ounce of effort.

"It would be agonising to miss out but there are three or four other teams all trying so we've got no divine right to finish in the top six."