Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth: What Stellini said

Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is a really tough day today because we didn't achieve what we want. We gave everything on the pitch and I think everyone understands this. But we allowed them to score the first two goals too easily. Too easy, too easy. It is difficult then when you are one goal down. You have to be strong in this moment to create a unit and have our fans with us. In the second half we tried to push and we were so close to scoring. After the second goal, Richarlison heads the ball to win the game.

"If Richarlison scores that opportunity we are probably here to enjoy a moment. But now we do not enjoy because we allowed them to score three goals.

"I think we play very good in the first half, the first 20 minutes. We scored but then from scoring to conceding their second goal I am not happy with the performance. When you score one, the mindset has to be to score again. We didn't do this. It is important for me that they understand why you try to score one more rather than conceded chances."