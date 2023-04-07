Carey baffled by Saints' poor home form

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Graham Carey says the substandard state of St Johnstone's pitch is no excuse for their dismal home form this season.

Ninth-place Saints have only won three of their 14 league games at McDiarmid Park, while they've had as twice as many victories on the road.

Callum Davidson's men will be determined to improve on those home stats when second-bottom Ross County visit Perth this weekend.

"The pitch can be difficult at times but we can’t just put it down to that, both teams have to play on it," said midfielder Carey.

"We definitely for some reason felt more comfortable away from home and that is something we need to look at because teams coming here shouldn’t be picking up as many wins as they are.

"I think top six is probably a bit too far now but we will still and try and win the three games before the split and see where it takes us. We want to finish as high as possible and finish the season on a positive."