Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Spurs’ game against Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He was unimpressed with discussion about Harry Kane’s involvement in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s red card for Everton on Monday: "It’s strange that some ex-players said something wrong about Harry. They understand the difference between seeing something in slow motion and living it in real motion."

On what he wants from Spurs: "We have to find the way to be Tottenham and play football which is strong in the tackle, strong with pressure and strong with the ball."

Richarlison is back training outdoors but will not be available to face Brighton: "He is going well and could be ready for the next game."

Stellini thinks injuries have derailed plans for Spurs to evolve: "We don’t have enough players as we have a lot of injuries. Perhaps the type of players we have cannot change us tactically. We were preparing something different in the past month but now we have to be patient."

On Brighton: "We have to respect them but we are Tottenham. We are playing in our stadium and we have to go strong."

