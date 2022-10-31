W﻿e asked for your reaction after Saturday's game at Anfield.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Matt: This is what happens when you stand still in the summer, assuming that after last season we were OK. We replaced a world-class player with a player with real potential, therefore weakening the team while our main rival bought the best striker. Other teams spent millions improving their team and surely the real threat of Newcastle was obvious.

Keith: They are exhausted and worn out after five years of being the team that presses their opponents into submission. They have the quality in most positions, they just need a good rest that hopefully the World Cup will bring.

Moosa: I am not used to watching Liverpool getting back-to-back losses against relegation scrap. I am used to the Liverpool who win trophies, break records and are at the top. This result suggests only one thing: ARROGANCE! It is upon the owners, Klopp the coaching staff and the players. You need to fix the mentality of the squad and buy new players for rotation.

Russell: Lacked creativity and moved the ball too slowly going forward. Need to bring in some more high tempo midfielders.

Leeds fans

Paul: Fantastic, much-needed win! I'm so happy for the players and manager, who have deserved more in the recent run with some decent performances. Great to see Gnonto make his debut and have an instant impact!

Chris: Harrison, Summerville and Aaronson all created a threat that eased pressure on the defence, although we dug in when we had to. Kristensen was caught out of position a few times but got away with it. The intent of the substitutions was positive and enabled us to make it happen. Marsh needs a few more transfer windows.

Andrew: This could be the best result of season for Leeds. Meslier was fantastic and didn't deserve to be on a losing side. I actually thought it would be at least 4-0 and a draw would have been a great result - but 2-1... come on, Leeds!

Mark: Well played, Leeds. All over the ground each player stepped up, and apart from Coops doing a stick man impression at one stage, the defence did well. Meslier kept us in it with vital saves, Bamford still has work to do, but the three unexpected points were richly deserved.