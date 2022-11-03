Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 14 Premier League games against Fulham, winning 11 and drawing three. They’ve won each of their nine against them in the competition, keeping a clean sheet in each of the past five.

Three of Fulham’s four Premier League victories against Manchester City have come at Etihad Stadium, most recently a 3-1 victory in April 2009.

Manchester City have won their past 12 meetings with Fulham in all competitions, only ever having longer winning runs against Watford (15) and West Bromwich Albion (14). They’ve also netted at least twice in each of their past 13 against the Cottagers in all competitions.