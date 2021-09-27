Team news: Crystal Palace v Brighton

Jeffrey Schlupp is back in contention for Crystal Palace after recovering from a thigh problem but Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson remain sidelined.

Odsonne Edouard, who scored twice as a substitute in Palace's last home game, awaits his first start for the club.

Brighton will continue to monitor midfielders Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister, who are nursing respective knee and back issues.

Pascal Gross is available after making his comeback from Covid-19 in midweek.

Adam Webster is out with a thigh injury until after the international break, while Enock Mwepu is doubtful because of a groin problem.

Tariq Lamptey played the first half of Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Swansea, making his first appearance since injuring his hamstring last December, but head coach Graham Potter says they will carefully manage the right-back's return to fitness.

