W﻿e asked for your views following Aberdeen's 2-1 win over Motherwell...

S﻿tefan: Three welcome points away from home, albeit very marginal. We still look very fragile from set pieces. Like the Hearts game it could have gone either way. Ramadani much improved in the middle and great getting Jack MacKenzie back in then team. Great finish by Miovski and the bounce when cult figure Duk stooped with the header. Building blocks...

B﻿rian: Was at the game & Aberdeen look like they're becoming a team hard to beat. Duk is firmly a fans favourite. Runs his heart out & what a player he is becoming. Cheered on by a huge away support yet again, I can see this team achieve a lot

N﻿iall: Wow! What a transformation in attitude, commitment and team performance. A huge win for the Dons given recent historical trips to Fir Park. A massive boost in confidence for a sleeping giant ahead of a really intriguing trip to Ibrox next week. The level of intensity and attacking force needs to be maintained away from home