M﻿artin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

In a bruising season for Scottish clubs in Europe, Hearts have now delivered the country's only two group-stage wins.

And while a place in the knockout rounds is beyond them, a third-place finish on their return to this stage after an 18-year absence provides succour. The prize for each victory - £430,00 - is also a significant boost to the budget.

Injury woes have haunted Hearts this season and the loss of Stephen Kingsley is another cruel blow. But the likes of Toby Sibbick - a stand-out at centre-back - stood tall.

Hearts could easily have wilted after the break - instead they managed the game well amid adversity and delivered an impressive win.