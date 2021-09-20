Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats
Liverpool have won each of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace – only against Bolton have they had a longer winning run
(10 between 2007-2011).
Following their 30 shots against Leeds and 25 against Crystal Palace, Liverpool registered 25+ shots in consecutive league games for the first time since May 2017.
Since the start of last season, Liverpool have scored more goals from corners than any other side in the Premier League (16, including all three strikes against Palace).