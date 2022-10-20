Getting to semis the most important thing - Wright

S﻿cott Wright says League Cup progress takes priority over the performance after Rangers made hard work of beating Dundee to set up a semi-final with Aberdeen.

“It is a sake of job done," the winger told Rangers TV. "Getting into the next round is always the most important.

"I thought we were really good in the first half. We created a lot of chances and it was ideal that we managed to get the breakthrough so early but it was just unfortunate that we weren't able to take more chances later in the game.

“The most important thing is getting in the hat for the next round and we have done that so now it is time to park the cup for a bit.

"We have got that to look forward to eventually but for now we have to continue to try and build on the results we have had.”