He confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ready to play: “It’s a really big boost. He was pivotal for us staying in the league last season. We want to get him fit and playing regularly.”

Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate have been training with the team after recovering from their own knocks: “They are both working hard to get there. This weekend comes too early probably, definitely for Mason. Hope for a good week’s training then they can be in contention.”

Their absence has not been felt as Everton have acquired the best defensive record in the league: “A base helps you win and we didn’t have it before. I’m happy for the lads as we work as a team on it. It’s a really nice statistic to hold onto and now it’s about how long we can keep that.”

He dismissed a question about whether he planned to sign Conor Coady permanently from Wolves: “That’s not a question for now. Conor knows how I and the club feel about him. He’s been amazing in terms of his influence on and off the pitch but a lot can happen before the end of the season.”

On James Garner, who signed from Manchester United in the summer: “He’s completely ready. When he came here, he was very honest and said he was not match fit. But now he’s ready to go and the way he’s training, I’m excited to see him play and get him in the team.”