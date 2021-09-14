BBC Sport

Everton v Burnley: In pictures

A headed goal from Michael Keane levelled things up at Goodison Park after Burnley's Ben Mee had opened the scoring

Another epic Premier League goal for Andros Townsend's collection - the Everton winger's 25-yard curling effort dipping into the top corner

Another day, another goal for Demarai Gray. He scores his third of the season to add some gloss to Everton's 3-1 victory

Rafael Benitez and Everton moved up to fourth in the table, level on points with Manchester United, Chelsea and Merseyside rivals Liverpool