Simon Stone, BBC Sport in San Diego

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says he had no hesitation in signing his new five-year contract in May.

Dalot started last season as Erik ten Hag's first-choice right-back, but lost the slot to Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the World Cup.

The 24-year-old could have been forgiven for having reservations about committing the best years of his career to United.

But the Portugal international said: "I didn't have any doubts. You have to have this combination of feelings from me and the club.

"First of all, you must have belief and confidence in your qualities, which I have.

"Then, for me, one of the most important parts is having that positive energy and feedback from the manager, to know that he also believes in your work and that you can be a part of the club for the upcoming years.

"When you have that, I think for me, it was straight away the answer I needed to sign the contract and to keep going at this club."