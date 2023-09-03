Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves
- Published
Odsonne Edouard scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Wolves in a Premier League match with a frantic finish.
Edouard opened the scoring after he got in between two Wolves defenders to finish from Tyrick Mitchell's excellent cross.
Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan equalised six minutes after entering the field, getting on the end of a free-kick from Pedro Neto.
But Just minutes after being denied from a free-kick by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, Eberechi Eze got on the end of a knock down from Jean-Philippe Mateta to slide home.
Then Edouard combined with Mateta and produced a calm slotted finish.
Matheus Cunha headed home from close range in added time but the points were already heading to Palace.
