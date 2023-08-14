Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Harry Maguire is still to decide whether to accept the chance of moving to West Ham after Manchester United accepted a £30m bid for the England defender.

Although it has been suggested Maguire has slipped to fifth on Erik ten Hag's list of central defenders, it could also be argued the £80m former Leicester man is first choice back-up to Raphael Varane on the right side of United's defence.

It will be fascinating to see the extent of Maguire's involvement against Wolves on Monday - and whether that shapes his thinking.

Ten Hag says he wants Maguire to stay but if he is not up for the battle, it would be better for him to leave.

"We don’t have a squad with 11 players and last year proved we definitely need all the players, so that means you need some high-level players who are maybe not starting," said the United boss.

"Harry has the ability to be a top class centre back and he is the best for England, so why shouldn’t he be the best for us?

"But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go."

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been heavily linked with a return to Nottingham Forest this summer.

However, the deal has been delayed by the time it is taking for Henderson to recover from a thigh injury.

In the meantime, Tom Heaton, who had been expected to be back-up to Andre Onana despite interest from top flight newcomers Luton, has suffered a calf injury that is likely to keep him out for a few weeks.

That might mean Henderson having to stay at Old Trafford, which is what manager Erik ten Hag appears to be planning for at the moment.

"He was always in my mind, so I think we have a strong keeper group with Onana, Henderson and Heaton," said the Dutchman before Monday's match against Wolves.

Get the latest MUFC news straight to your phone