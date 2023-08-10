Celtic step up Mbuyamba chase - gossip

Celtic were linked with Volendam's former Barcelona and Chelsea centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba three weeks ago and have now stepped up their interest in the 21-year-old. (Anthony Joseph on X)

Brendan Rodgers used to take it personally when players wanted to leave Celtic but he has returned to Parkhead a more pragmatic figure and accepts Carl Starfelt's imminent departure for Celta Vigo after just two years more easily. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic defender Mulgrew believes Rodgers' big priority is finding a goalkeeper who is good with his feet. (Go Radio via Daily Record)

Defender Yuki Kobayashi's chances of leaving leave Celtic on loan this summer after struggling to make an impact since arriving from Vissel Kobe have increased after he changed agents. (Football Scotland)

Queen's Park are closing in on a deal for the 19-year-old Celtic defender Ben McPherson. (Daily Record)

