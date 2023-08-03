James Justin told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast that Enzo Maresca's philosophy is popular amongst Foxes players so far: "He’s been really intense, he knows what's philosophies are and he sticks by them. Everyone at the club loves the way he tries to play and we’re really enjoying it.

"There's a lot of emphasis on tactics. Everyday in training you learn something new or there’s a new session. You can tell he spends a hell of a lot of time working on these sessions and things that we need to improve on.

"It’s a testament to him and how much he loves his craft and how much he wants to implement it on us.

"He tries to challenge as many people as possible and keep us on our toes. The training tempo has been at an all time high I’d say.

"The quality he’s installed in less than a month that we’ve been together is promising for this season."

