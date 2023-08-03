Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport at Molineux

Ryan Giles was back on familiar turf on Wednesday, appearing for his new club Luton Town in a friendly against his old club Wolves.

Playing in an advanced position on Luton's left side, Giles was involved in most of the Hatters' promising attacking moments at Molineux.

One first-half delivery from a corner caused real panic in the home defence, while he provided a superb low cross for Elijah Adebayo to find the net after the break - albeit the goal was ruled out because of an offside flag.

Giles was an assist machine from left-back during previous loan spells with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough in the Championship, so it is no surprise to see him get his chance in the Premier League.

Adebayo and his strike partner Carlton Morris - who were a nuisance for Wolves' defence in Wednesday's goalless draw without seriously testing goalkeeper Dan Bentley - will hope this was just a small taste of the service they might be able to expect throughout the season.