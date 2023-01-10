Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong expects Saturday's trip to Hampden to be a contrast to his previous experience of the national stadium.

Killie take on holders Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

"I've played there against Queen's Park and that's about it," said Armstrong. "I think this one will be a bit different but one I'm really looking forward to.

"Lovely pitch. It's a massive stadium. It's always been a goal of mine to play in a national semi or a national final there. I'm glad we've got there."

The Ayrshire side lost 2-0 at Celtic Park in their weekend Premiership fixture, but Armstrong took heart from the performance.

"I thought we frustrated them for large parts of the first half and then even for large parts of the second half as well," he explained.

"We can certainly take confidence. We'll go about our business on Saturday and hopefully we can get the win. Anything can happen.

"It's one of the games you want to play in. Everybody's absolutely buzzing just to get going. It's a one-off game. You win it then you're in a national final at Hampden. It's a dream. Hopefully we can get there.

"They're an unbelievable team, you see that every week. There's no point going into this game with no belief at all. That'll get you nowhere. The boys certainly believe."