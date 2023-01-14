Celtic 1-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic will feel they are deservedly through having had two goals, rightly, ruled out for offside and numerous chances to put the tie to bed earlier than they did.

It was clear, though, they were below their usual level. Whether that was down to conditions, Kilmarnock, or something else is not clear.

However, they did what champions do. Progressed to another cup final, and are within touching distance of winning the trophy for the sixth time in seven seasons.