'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'

Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin.

Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone.

"It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard]," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Everton did OK. They created some really good chances, but just haven’t got that ruthless energy in front of goal. If they did, they would have won the game possibly by a couple of goals.

"They kept the ball nicely. Wolves did the same, but the organisation from Wolves was good. [Julen] Lopetegui knows what he’s doing.

"It’s going to hurt, but they need to dig deep. The fans have stuck with them so far, but they are getting frustrated now because they can see little glimmers of quality."

