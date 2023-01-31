As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Tottenham still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Tom: Get Porro signed - don't miss out on him like we missed out on Trossard.

Kevin: We need a right wing-back that Conte actually wants, a top-quality centre-back, and a creative midfield player. Also someone who can become a replacement in goal for Lloris.

Toni: Keep Romero but the rest of the defence needs urgent upgrading! Also need one creative midfielder. That should be enough to get Tottenham into the top four and may have a small chance of winning the FA Cup!

David: I'd love us to sign a goalscoring midfielder like Ward-Prowse, Maddison or Mac Allister. Bentancur gets goals but he's not prolific, plus Hojbjerg and Bissouma are nothing more than holding midfielders. A decent central defender would also be good as we've not much in reserve if Romero and Dier get injured.

Kier: Very concerned we have not addressed any of the real issues again in January. In desperate need of at least one but ideally two centre-backs, a left-back who can defend, and attacking centre midfield is a glaring hole. Now it looks like we’ve chased a right-back only for it to fall apart as per usual. Same old story with Spurs.