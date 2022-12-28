Wasteful County made to pay in relegation six-pointer - analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Malky Mackay called for his side to be more clinical as the Dingwall outfit looked to turn promising performances into points. However, they failed to hit the target once, despite carving out numerous big chances.

Edwards' missed one-on-one and Watson's header off the post at 1-0 down were crucial moments - had either of those found the back of the net, County would have been the side with the momentum.

They finished the game with more expected goals than Dundee United, with a value of 0.94 compared to the hosts' 0.75.

County will surely be targeting a striker in January, as they look to arrest the slump which has taken them to the foot of the league table