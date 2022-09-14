F﻿ormer Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes young English managers "will be willing Graham Potter to do well" at Stamford Bridge.

The 47-year-old takes charge of the Blues for the first time this evening against FC Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League and Sutton says it's testament to his ability that he's reached such a role.

"﻿I always felt he was a manager who deserved the opportunity to manage up," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He's done an absolutely phenomenal job at Brighton and I like how he talks.

"﻿It's a different ball game now though. He's talked about having a long-term plan but what are the expectations at Chelsea?

"﻿If you go on a bad run at a big club, it's normally the manager who carries the can.

"﻿It will be one to watch but other managers will will him to do well. They don't always get opportunities at big clubs."

L﻿isten to more on Chelsea from 26'58 on BBC Sounds