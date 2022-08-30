Where should Rangers strengthen for Champions League?

Rangers have already done some good business over the summer, with Antonio Colak banging in the goals and Malik Tillman and Tom Lawrence looking like excellent midfield additions.

There are already seven new faces in the squad to compensate for the loss of influential duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo, so will we see any more before the transfer window closes on Thursday?

If you had access to the Ibrox cheque book, what kind of players would you be chasing ahead of mouth-watering Champions League ties against Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool?

Send us your comments here.