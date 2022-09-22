R﻿yan Sessegnon believes there is something special happening at Tottenham after an unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

T﻿he left wing-back is set to play for England Under-21s this weekend and has featured in all but one of Spurs' opening seven games, establishing himself as a fixture in Antonio Conte's plans.

"﻿I'm really happy with the way we're playing and happy getting minutes in the team," he told BBC Sport.

"﻿Everyone is fighting for one another. Attacking-wise, we're doing really well and defensively, we're good at the moment."

S﻿essegnon has rotated time in the starting line-up with experienced Croatia international Ivan Perisic, who joined in the summer.

T﻿he 22-year-old believes he has already learned so much from the former Inter Milan player - but is not targeting a place in the senior England squad just yet.

"﻿It's his mentality and the way he approaches his game - the confidence he has and the quality with the ball," said Sessegnon of Perisic. "His crossing ability is also very good.

"﻿I'm just taking it game by game and not putting too much pressure on myself. If a call-up [to England] comes, then that will happen."