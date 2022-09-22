Sessegnon 'really happy' with Spurs progress
Ryan Sessegnon believes there is something special happening at Tottenham after an unbeaten start to the Premier League season.
The left wing-back is set to play for England Under-21s this weekend and has featured in all but one of Spurs' opening seven games, establishing himself as a fixture in Antonio Conte's plans.
"I'm really happy with the way we're playing and happy getting minutes in the team," he told BBC Sport.
"Everyone is fighting for one another. Attacking-wise, we're doing really well and defensively, we're good at the moment."
Sessegnon has rotated time in the starting line-up with experienced Croatia international Ivan Perisic, who joined in the summer.
The 22-year-old believes he has already learned so much from the former Inter Milan player - but is not targeting a place in the senior England squad just yet.
"It's his mentality and the way he approaches his game - the confidence he has and the quality with the ball," said Sessegnon of Perisic. "His crossing ability is also very good.
"I'm just taking it game by game and not putting too much pressure on myself. If a call-up [to England] comes, then that will happen."