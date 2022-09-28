Celtic ended Pep Guardiola's perfect start as Manchester City boss with a thrilling 3-3 home draw in the Champions League group stage six years ago.

B﻿rendan Rodgers' side led three times on a raucous night in Glasgow, with Moussa Dembele netting a double either side of Raheem Sterling's own goal.

H﻿owever, City - who had begun Guardiola's reign with 10 straight wins - responded through Fernandinho, Sterling and Nolito.

C﻿eltic would finish winless and bottom of a formidable group also featuring Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach.

City couldn't get the better of Rodgers' men over 180 minutes, with the sides drawing 1-1 in Manchester, while Celtic also battled to a point in Monchengladbach.

Their other away trip was a painful one, suffering a 7-0 scudding at the Nou Camp.