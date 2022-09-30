K﻿lopp on injuries, Alexander-Arnold's international break and Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brighton.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

  • Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all unavailable, but Ibrahima Konate is fit.

  • E﻿lsewhere, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are both in contention "after an intense period".

  • O﻿n Trent Alexander-Arnold's international break, Klopp said: "Trent came back not in a party mood but he accepts the manager's decision because he is extremely bright."

  • K﻿lopp said he views Alexander-Arnold differently to Gareth Southgate and added: "Whatever team I would have at the moment, I would pick Trent. He is exceptional."

  • On an important six weeks before the World Cup: "We didn't have the start we wanted - for explainable and unexplainable reasons. That's now gone. Here we go, collect points back."

  • Calvin Ramsay is training but not yet available to play. Klopp said he is "a real player" that excites him.

  • K﻿lopp said Brighton have an exciting new manager and "we don't know what to expect other than a really good team".

