Liverpool v Southampton: Confirmed team news
- Published
Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson return from injury to take their place in the Liverpool line up to face Southampton.
Henderson starts for the first time since the international break while Robertson came off the bench in the midweek Champions League win against Porto and comes back in to make his first Premier League start since 7 November.
Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all come back in after being rested against Porto.
There's a first Premier League start for Lyanco for Southampton.
The Brazilian defender comes in as one of three changes from the Norwich defeat, with Romain Perraud and Armando Broja also in the first XI.
Teenage full-back Tino Livramento, who has played all but four minutes of Southampton's Premier League games so far, starts once again.