Team news - Man City v PSG
Manchester City make three changes to the side who beat Everton at the weekend - as Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish remain sidelined by injury.
Phil Foden misses out through injury, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to the starting line-up.
Cole Palmer and Laporte drop to the bench.
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Zinchenko, Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Laporte, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee
PSG start with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe up front.
Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is on the bench, and could make his debut tonight.
PSG: Navas, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Paredes, Ander Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe-Lottin, Neymar.
Subs: Sergio Ramos, Verratti, Icardi, Di Maria, Danilo Pereira, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Diallo, Kehrer, Ebimbe, Donnarumma, Franchi.