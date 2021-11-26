Hear from the Villa boss on Friday

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is due to speak to the media at about 10:30 GMT on Friday.

For all the pageantry of his unveiling, and the emotions during and after his first game in charge, Gerrard’s comments this morning might be his most important in the job to date.

When he spoke last week, barely 48 hours before that Brighton game, he had still not met all the players as they were travelling back from internationals.

Now, he has had time to see them in action and work with them on the training field for a week.

Perhaps, just as importantly, he has had an opportunity to talk to them individually and collectively, explain his plans to them in more detail, and maybe take note of their opinions, hopes and concerns. We’ll see how much he wishes to tell us about what he’s found during what we can reasonably assume has been an informative week.

Most managers at this stage of the season can expect to be asked about their aspirations for the transfer window in January, although few are drawn into saying much about their plans. It would be surprising to hear Gerrard giving much away, even if he already has a clear idea of how he intends to enhance the squad in the next few weeks – or indeed if the club intends to spend again at this stage, having made some significant purchases (and one big-ticket sale) in the summer.

He would be entirely justified in pointing out that the eight-game programme Villa have before the window period requires his full attention.

This weekend’s visit to Crystal Palace may not be the most eye-catching fixture in that spell, but it will test their strength. Douglas Luiz’s return to training adds to Villa’s resources, assuming Gerrard confirms that the Brazilian is fully ready to play.

Catch up with all the latest lines from his news conference on this page later.

