Gary Flintoff, BBC Radio 5 Live

James Justin was the only player not to take part in England's group training in Munich on Monday morning.

The Leicester City full-back’s fitness is being managed after he was substituted with a calf problem during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Hungary in Budapest.

Gareth Southgate's side take on Germany in the Nations League at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Before Justin took part in an indoor training session, he was presented with his first England cap by Gareth Southgate in front of his Three Lions team-mates.