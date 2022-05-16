Newcastle v Arsenal: Team news

Key Newcastle pair Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are in contention to start against Arsenal after making their returns from injury as substitutes against Manchester City.

Winger Ryan Fraser could be involved after a five-match absence with a thigh problem.

Arsenal will assess central defenders Ben White and Gabriel, who have both been nursing injuries.

Rob Holding is suspended as a result of his sending off against Tottenham.

