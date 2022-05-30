Bowen wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your West Ham player of the season - and Jarrod Bowen came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin named Bowen on his shortlist, along with Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals.

The 25-year-old forward took 66% of the vote after finishing the season as the Hammers' top scorer with 18 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Rice finished second with 29%, followed by Dawson on 4% and Fornals on 1%.