Andy Robertson believes Liverpool have got "a spring in their step", despite the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title.

Manchester City's comeback against Aston Villa denied Liverpool the chance to complete an unprecedented quadruple in the Champions League final and Robertson admits it was "tough" to take.

However, he insisted Jurgen Klopp's side had put that behind them and were ready for Real Madrid.

"Sunday was obviously a rollercoaster of a day," he said. "And it was tough that night as we ended the season with one of our goals not achieved.

"But it's been quite easy to put that aside to get ready for the biggest game in world football. We were sad for a day, but then we have had a full week to prepare.

"We've got a spring in our step and we're ready to go."

Since wrapping up the title on 30 April against Espanyol, Real Madrid have had more than three weeks to prepare for the final but Robertson does not think that time will be an advantage.

"They've obviously had a more relaxed preparation," he said. "But we've come through a lot and the lads are fully fit and high on confidence.

"We knew how hard the season would be on our bodies, but we wanted to fight for everything.

"Our fans demands a lot and we've delivered. It's time to take the competitive nature of an incredible season into the last game.

"We want to end on a high."