Howe on avoiding relegation, Joelinton & Clark's red card

Published

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Burnley on Saturday.

Here's what the Magpies boss had to say:

  • There are no fresh injury concerns for Newcastle apart from a "few bumps and bruises", while Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles return from suspension;

  • Howe thinks a win would "transform everything, it would transform the feeling. The feeling is the most important thing";

  • He still believes they can avoid relegation: "Why not be the first" to stay up after such poor start;

  • The Newcastle manager had plenty of praise for Joelinton: "He can be whatever he wants to be... I wouldn't swap him";

  • Howe has created a leadership group within the squad which includes Callum Wilson, who wore the captain’s armband on Tuesday;

  • Ciaran Clark is "devastated" after receiving a first-half red card against Norwich but Howe knows he is a "top professional and outstanding person."