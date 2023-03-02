There isn't a massive gap between Rangers and Celtic - Lundstram

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists that the gulf between the Ibrox side and Celtic isn't as big as it may appear on the surface.

Celtic beat their Glasgow rivals 2-1 at Hampden to retain the Viaplay Cup last weekend, and also have a nine point advantage over Michael Beale's side in the Scottish Premiership.

"We didn't turn up, they did", Lundstram said, "so it looks like there's a massive gap but I don't think there is.

"It's one game. We weren't ourselves, we didn't get it right and that's on us, not the gaffer.

"We need to push the league as close as we can and hopefully get to another cup final. First and foremost for this club is winning the league and everything else comes after.

"We just need to stick together, players and supporters, and go on another good run."