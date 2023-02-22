It was certainly a night to forget for Liverpool, who surrendered a 2-0 lead as they were hammered 5-2 at home by Real Madrid.

History does tell us the Reds have form for turning around a three-goal deficit against a Spanish giant in the second leg of a Champions League tie, but Josh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap isn’t confident that famous comeback to beat Barcelona in the 2019 semi-finals can be repeated.

"It’s hard to believe that we can go to the Bernabeu and Madrid won’t score," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"I think that’s a bit of an indictment of Liverpool at the moment. There's not much hope and faith in the fanbase that Liverpool have got enough about them to go to the Bernabeu and get that result.

"But maybe that’s exactly what Klopp and his players want us to think.

"Real Madrid are a side supremely confident in the plan they are carrying out, supremely ruthless and with world-class talent all over the pitch. Liverpool are a team playing with fragile confidence at the moment.

"That Barcelona result [the first leg 3-0 loss] was a bit of a rare one. Liverpool didn’t really get beaten like that much at that time, whereas this Liverpool team have been roundly beaten by teams like Wolves and Brighton this season.

"Our defensive frailties would be the biggest concern, as much as what we can do attacking-wise."

