Arsenal are in talks with Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, over a new two-year contract extension. (CaughtOffside), external

The Gunners, Newcastle and West Ham have all made offers near 40m euros (£35.3m) for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 25, is also being monitored by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Teamtalk), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are plotting a summer move for Gunners and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25. (Mirror), external

